World News 19.08

Access to Ukrainian grain

At a briefing at Ukraine’s Odesa sea port, the UN Secretary General António Guterres urged there was more to be done to assure global access to Ukrainian and Russian food products, suggesting that developing nations should be given access to international markets.

Nuclear contamination threat

The situation around the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant remains tense. Ukraine accuses Russia of preparing to decouple the facility from the Ukrainian grid. This would create a major problem to the nearby Ukrainian-controlled areas, which still receive electricity from the plant.

Battle for influence over Greek port

The New York Times reported on Thursday that Russian-linked companies and US companies are competing for control of the port of Alexandroupoli in eastern Greece, which has become a key transfer point for US equipment to NATO’s eastern flank.

Wagner trains Belarusians

Reports by the independent Zerkalo.io website bring up new information on the Wagner Group mercenaries from the Russian private military company training employees of a private security agency in Minsk.

Hypersonic missiles in Kaliningrad

Russia has relocated three warplanes equipped with hypersonic missiles to Kaliningrad region. The Russian Defence Ministry called it a part of an additional measure of strategic deterrence.

Lithuanian-Chinese disagreement

Lithuanian foreign ministry summoned the Chinese ambassador over the sanctions imposed on the Lithuanian deputy minister of transport. The minister was sanctioned by China for his visit to Taiwan amidst increased tensions between the island and Beijing.

Dangerous weather patterns

Floods, fires and storms brought chaos and destruction across the world. Wildfires burned in eastern Spain as strong winds fanned up flames raging through parched bushland. Floods have ravaged the globe, from Sudan to New Zealand.

”60 Million Congress” in Gdańsk

Polish city of Gdańsk was the host of the “60 Million Congress” – a summit aiming and striving to unleash the potential of a dynamic network of one of the largest and most widespread diaspora in the world. The participants also talked about how to help Ukraine.

Artistic children parade in Wrocław

Another fascinating gathering took place in Poland. In Wrocław, children with artistic skills from Iran, Tanzania, Georgia and the Czech Republic presented their skills. The event is called Lelenfant, although it was previously known as the Brave Kids parade. During the event, the little artists can present their talents and exchange experiences between cultures.