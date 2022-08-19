Pulse of Culture 19.08

The dismantling of a monument dedicated to the Soviet Army in Uzvaras parks in Riga should begin within the next few weeks and be completed by November 15, a chairman of the Riga’s city council has announced.

Most likely, the monument, installed in 1985, will be dismantled by means of being knocked down. In recent years, it has gained a controversial reputation as an object that divides and polarises society.

