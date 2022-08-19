Eastern Express 19.08

Vladimir Putin has ruled Russia for more than 20 years. How durable is the system he has created and what kind of president might Russia have if he leaves? And finally – who could replace him?

In June, the former head of the CIA’s Moscow facility predicted that Vladimir Putin’s days were numbered, and that his closest associates would turn against him. If the Russian strongman is to go down the way of Julius Caesar – though emperor Nero is probably the more accurate equivalent – the question remains: who would play the role of dagger-wielding Brutus?

When asked who might want to make an attempt on the Russian dictator’s life, the official mentioned Nikolai Patrushev, secretary of the Russian Security Council, Alexander Bortnikov, head of the FSB, or Defense Minister Sergei Shoygu.

However, to think that to cure Russia of its imperialist fever it would be enough to get rid of Vladimir Putin seems naive. For the system is more like the mythical Hydra, with many heads to sever before it bites the dust.

Writer Mikhail Shishkin, who gave an interview to the Belgian daily “De Standard”, believes that after Putin is gone, he will be replaced by others just like him. Living in exile in Switzerland, one of Russia’s most prominent writers says it is naive to think that the country will be more democratic or moderate without Putin at the helm.

According to the writer, following the war in Ukraine, Russia will become an economic, political and psychological ruin.

After a period of chaos and anarchy, new dictators will be likely to take power. The West will have no choice but to accept them, as it will be crucial to control Russia’s nuclear arsenal.

More than 80 percent of the public supports the war in Ukraine, and using nuclear weapons as a way of solving problems also has many supporters. Such are the effects of years of indoctrination. One politician at the top of government will not lead to rapid change.

One thing is for certain – Russia is not going anywhere and hoping for Putin’s removal or death for solving Europe’s geopolitical problems or ending the war in Ukraine may be nothing but wishful thinking. Whether Russia itself is strong enough to survive Putin’s reckless rule is another matter.

To shed more light on the issue, we were joined by Sergey Sumlenny, expert on Eastern European affairs.

What’s more…

-Speaking with UN secretary-general Antonio Guterres and the president of Turkey, Recep Erdogan, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy confirms he agreed to the terms of an IAEA mission to the Zaporizhzhya nuclear power facility. Russian control of the power plant, however, remains a problem.

-According to Russian media, Moscow’s Defence Ministry has sent three MiG-31E fighters to the Kaliningrad exclave. The fighter jets are equipped with Kinzhal hypersonic missiles, which have a claimed range of up to 2,000 kilometres.

-Russian billionaire Oleg Deripaska filed a lawsuit against the imprisoned Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny, his team along with several foreign actors after preparing an investigation report on alleged corruption links between the tycoon and Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov.

-Shortly after a Soviet monument was removed from a Russian-majority region, Estonia became the target of the most severe cyberattacks since 2007. Russia continues to oppose the removal of Soviet-era monuments in neighbouring countries, still claiming that the Red Army liberated these nations from the German Nazis.