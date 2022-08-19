German Chancellor testifies over his role in a multibillion-euro tax fraud

German Chancellor Olaf Scholz testified before lawmakers on Friday over his role as Hamburg mayor in tackling a multibillion-euro tax fraud in a case that threatens to tarnish him further as he battles multiple crises.

In the scheme which came to be known as “cum-ex” or dividend stripping, banks and investors would swiftly trade shares of companies around their dividend payout day, blurring stock ownership and allowing multiple parties to falsely reclaim tax rebates on dividends.

The loophole, now closed, took on a political dimension in the northern port of Hamburg due to the authorities’ sluggishness under the mayorship of Scholz in demanding repayment of millions of euros gained under the scheme – by local bank Warburg.

Germany's biggest-ever tax heist, the 'Cum-Ex' fraud, has cost the country billions of Euros. On Friday, Chancellor Olaf Scholz will be questioned on how much he knew about the operation – and why he has been so forgetful of key meetings. pic.twitter.com/dNJ047uQ5V

— DW Politics (@dw_politics) August 18, 2022

Warburg, which plays a big role in Germany’s second largest city Hamburg, eventually paid the due tax bill of around EUR 50 mln (USD 50.31 mln) after the federal finance ministry intervened.

The Chancellor’s popularity lagging

The case threatens to undermine the chancellor as he tries to hold his fractious coalition together in the face of public discontent over soaring energy inflation.

His popularity is already lagging behind that of his economy and foreign ministers, while just 58 percent of Germans think he is doing a good job compared to an average of around 70 percent for his predecessor Angela Merkel during her 16 years in office.

His Social Democrat Party (SPD) meanwhile has slipped into third place in the polls behind the opposition conservatives and junior coalition partner the Greens.

Looks like Scholz is going as predicted

Recent polls put Scholz’s SPD 5-7 points behind the Greens and trailing the CDU/CSU by double digits.

Notable erosion in support since reclaiming the Chancellery https://t.co/nZfpJPu60O pic.twitter.com/5uJKkysLbA

— Punit Khimasia (@khimasiapunit) August 19, 2022

Recent headlines revealing that prosecutors probing the scheme in Hamburg discovered EUR 200,000 in the safe of a local politician from Mr Scholz’s ruling Social Democrats reignited suspicions of political intervention on the bank’s behalf.

The German Chancellor has denied any knowledge of the cash and its origin and claims he no longer has contact with the lawmaker involved.

An open letter

The district craftsmen’s union in Halle-Saalekreis, in Saxony-Anhalt, has sent an open letter to Olaf Scholz, calling on him to end all sanctions against Russia and start negotiations to end the war with Ukraine. “Do you really want to sacrifice your country for Ukraine?”, it put to Scholz.

“We as craftsmen know from many conversations with our customers that the vast majority are not willing to sacrifice their hard-earned standard of living for Ukraine. This is not our war either,” the letter reads.

According to the craftsmen in Germany, prices are rising at such a rate that average earners soon won’t be able to cover costs of living. Then, as a new normal, essential craft services will become unaffordable leading to layoffs and closures, they predict.

The letter’s authors made three following demands – “the immediate suspension of all sanctions against Russia, start of diplomatic negotiations to end the war and all political decisions to be examined from the point of view of the good of the German people.”