No evidence of illegal discharges into Odra says minister

Jerzy Muszyński/PAP

Inspections have not found any evidence of toxic waste discharges into the River Odra where masses of dead fish have been found, the climate and environment minister has said.

About 100 tonnes of dead fish have been removed from Poland’s second longest river since the issue first came to light in late July. The cause of the mass deaths is still being investigated.

On Friday, Anna Moskwa told a press conference that the climate and environment ministry

had a list of companies that operate along the Odra and that the inspection of discharges into the river did not reveal any irregularities.

“We have a list… of all the discharges and their parameters. Inspections are being carried out everywhere. As of today, they have not confirmed any illegal activities.” she said.