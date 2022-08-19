Russia is losing information warfare: head of UK intelligence

Six months since the start of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Kremlin’s initial plans involving information warfare, just like its plans for ground combat, have failed to materialise, the head of the UK’s Government Communications Headquarters (GCHQ), Sir Jeremy Fleming, asserted.

As pointed out in his op-ed for “the Economist” weekly, the country’s use of offensive cyber tools has so far been indiscriminate and irresponsible .

According to Sir Jeremy, the Russian strongman Vladimir Putin has completely lost the information war in Ukraine and the West but one should never underestimate how Russian disinformation may be perceived in other parts of the world.

The head of GCHQ explains that since the start of the war, the Kremlin has attempted to use WhisperGate malware to damage Ukrainian government systems, but fortunately GCHQ was able to provide a timely warning to the Ukrainian side.

As Sir Jeremy noted, Russia has previously used the same methods for online attacks in Syria and the Balkans.

Without going into the specifics, he announced that his agency may respond to Russia by engaging a UK unit in the virtual war by using offensive cyber tools.

“Both sides use cyber capabilities to achieve their objectives. Both sides understand the potential of combining cyber and information confrontation with a military effort… This is very much modern digital and cyber warfare, yet it is also brutal and devastating physical warfare,” he assessed.