Polish women’s team wins silver medal at European rowing championships

Jakub Kaczmarczyk/PAP

The Polish women’s team placed second in the non-Olympic K2 1000-metre final to take the silver medal at the 2022 European Rowing Championships being held in Munich.

Justyna Iskrzycka and Katarzyna Kolodziejczyk finished only 0.66 seconds behind the Hungarian team which captured the gold medal.

Spain placed third in the event to win the bronze medal.