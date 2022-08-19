Over 20 pct of young Poles want no children

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

Over one in five young Poles do not want to have children, a new poll has found.

According to the CBOS survey, published on Friday, 21 percent of Poles aged 18-24 said they would prefer not to have children.

Of those who said they wanted children, 46 percent said the wanted two, 22 percent three, 9 percent one and 6 percent four. Two in a 100 said they wanted five, one in a 100 six or more.

Slightly over 50 percent said they had as many children as they had planned while 28 percent said they had no children.

Reluctance to have children was strongest among non-religious respondents (17 percent), left-wingers (16 percent) and high-income earners (14 percent).

The high number of young people rejecting parenthood comes despite government incentives aimed at reversing Poland’s falling birth rate, most notably the 500 Plus child benefit scheme, which was introduced in 2016 and gives families PLN 500 (EUR 105) a month per child.

CBOS ran the computer-assisted survey from June 27 to July 7 on a random sample of 1,084 Poles.