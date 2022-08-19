Russian bases in occupied territory rocked by night explosions

Russian military bases located deep within Russian-held areas of Ukraine, but also in Russia itself, were rocked by overnight explosions in what comes across as a display of Kyiv’s growing ability to wreak havoc on Moscow’s logistics far from front lines.

Explosions were reported near an air base in Belbek in the Russian-occupied Crimea, on the southwest coast near Sevastopol, headquarters of Russia’s Black Sea Fleet. The sky over the opposite end of the peninsula lit up at Kerch near a huge bridge to Russia, with what Russia said was fire from its air defences.

Just over the Ukrainian border on the Russian federal territory, two villages were evacuated following explosions at an ammunition depot in Russia’s Belgorod province located near the Ukrainian border, albeit more than 100 km from territory controlled by Ukrainian forces.

The night will be hot: Russia is on fire from Belgorod (video) to occupied Belbek, warehouses and airfields are on fire. Air raid sirens have been going off in Kyiv: the Russians fired cruise missiles from the Black Sea, but noone knows exactly from where. pic.twitter.com/TjbU6mR7Km

— Stanislav Aseyev (@AseyevStanislav) August 18, 2022

Similar explosions have already taken place in Crimea this month. Kyiv would withhold official comments on incidents of this kind in the peninsula or inside Russian federal territory shrouding the events in a veil of ambiguity while hinting that they were Ukrainian attacks carried out using long-range weapons or sabotage.

Moscow reported no casualties or injured people in Crimea or Belgorod, however, it also had not admitted to any the last time explosions rocked a Russian air force base in Novofedorivka. Only later did it surface that the attack left one person dead. The attack obliterated Russian warplanes and left huge impact craters visible from space.

This time Moscow said it had shot down drones in Belbek and Kerch. It also confirmed that the two villages were obliged to evacuate, and that investigations into the cause of the fire were ongoing.

“It certainly looks bad – or good – dependent on the perspective,” former Swedish Prime Minister Carl Bildt wrote, tweeting a video showing huge flames and smoke in the night sky, allegedly at the Russian base in Belbek.

This is reported to be from the large ���� airbase Belbek outside Sevastopol in occupied Crimea ����. It certainly looks bad – or good – dependent on the perspective. pic.twitter.com/uXeKsDNL0R

— Carl Bildt (@carlbildt) August 18, 2022

Russian supply line cut

Ukrainian strikes also hit a bridge at the Kakhovska Dam, one of the last supply lines for thousands of Russian troops on the west bank of the Dnipro River. Apart from the bridge, located in southern Kherson province, which is closer to the frontline, a number of targets were hit, according to Kyiv.

“The Ukrainian armed forces treated the Russians to a magical evening,” Serhiy Khlan, a member of Kherson’s regional council disbanded by Russian occupation forces, wrote on Facebook.

The explosions are to sound a message that Russian targets well behind the front line are reachable by the Ukrainian military and that such an ability can turn the tide in the conflict, putting Moscow’s supply lines in disarray and putting its logistics out of order.

As the summer holiday season continues, Russians have been descending on Crimea, which they turned into their new favourite vacation destination. Kyiv has been addressing warnings at the arrivals, stressing that nowhere on the peninsula is safe as long as it is occupied.

Last week’s attack at the Russian base in Novofedorivsk, Crimea, made tourists at nearby beaches look up from their cabanas in terror at the plums of black smoke towering in the distance.

Although Ukraine has been making use of advanced rockets supplied by the West to strike behind Russian lines for well over a month, the overnight explosions in Crimea and Belgorod are beyond the range of such ammunition.

Mutual accusations of a ploy involving the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant

On Friday, Ukraine’s nuclear power operator shared its suspicions that Moscow was planning to decouple the Russian-held Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant from Ukraine’s grid. This, according to Kyiv, could cause a disaster at Europe’s largest atomic plant.

While Russians control the power station, Ukrainian forces control the opposite bank of the Zaporizhzhia river.

Instead of listening to the voice of reason, Moscow has turned down international calls to demilitarise the plant and accused Kyiv of shelling it. Kyiv has denied such claims and responded with accusations of Russia using the plant as a shield for forces that fire at Ukrainian-held cities, which, in turn, Russia denies.

A video showing Russian military trucks parked inside what seemed to be the interior of the power plant’s turbine hall connected to its nuclear reactor has been circulated on the Internet, with CNN saying that it geolocated the place and identified it as the Zaporizhzhia site.

Russia accused Ukraine of concocting some kind of “provocation” at the nuclear plant during UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres’s visit to Ukraine, which continues on Friday. Kyiv has called that an ominous indication that Russia itself might be preparing to stage an incident to justify cutting the plant from the Ukrainian grid. Meanwhile, the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) said that it has received information corroborating that the Russian forces are planning “a terrorist act in the nuclear power plant.”

“Russia should immediately and unconditionally withdraw its forces from the territory of Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, as well as stop any provocations and shelling,” President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said.