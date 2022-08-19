Storms wreck havoc in Southern, Central Europe

After the heatwaves in some areas of Southern and Central Europe had subsided, the regions were battered by powerful storms that uprooted trees, damaged houses, and smashed cars and boats in their wake. Casualties, including children, were reported in several countries.

As rreported in Italy, Austria and French, the fatalities were caused, for the most part, by falling trees.

In France’s Corsica, witnesses say they were not warned

Reaching a staggering speed of up to 225 km/h, winds and hail swept the French island of Corsica, uprooted trees and damaged mobile homes.

A total of five people were reported dead in Corsica, among them a 13-year-old girl killed by a falling tree on a campsite.

BBC reported that a 46-year-old man perished in a similar way and a woman in her seventies was killed inside her car by a detached roof of a beach hut that collapsed on the vehicle.

The tempest brought death to a 62-year-old fisherman and a female kayaker aged 60, both of whom died out at sea.

A total of 20 people had been injured, four of them seriously, according to French Interior Minister Gérald Darmanin who arrived in Corsica on Thursday.

To prevent further casualties, evacuation procedures were rolled out on Thursday evening with almost 13,000 removed from campsites and moved to shelters in public buildings. However, the night had passed without any major incidents, authorities said on Friday.

According to a report by BBC, witnesses to the storms said they had been completely unexpected and no warning was given.

“We have never seen such huge storms as this, you would think it was a tropical storm,” restaurant owner Cedric Boell told Reuters.

On Friday, France’s weather forecaster Meteo France lifted a major storm warning for Corsica. Still, the forecaster warned more rain and some storms could occur in Corsica on Friday.

But the southern areas of the French mainland were also not spared by the tempest that led to power cuts and flooded streets in the country’s second city, Marseille.

Regional leader Gilles Simeoni told franceinfo radio that a natural catastrophe decree was expected to be approved next week with the aim at helping residents and businesses with insurance claims for damage caused by the storm.

“It’s such a paradox,” Mr Simeoni told franceinfo. “For weeks we had been living in fear of fires … and this rain which was supposed to be beneficial turned into a deadly windstorm.”

Italy’s northern seaside resorts hit

In Italy’s world-famous UNESCO heritage site Venice, masonry was dislodged from the belltower of St Mark’s Basilica by powerful gusts of wind. Down in the streets of the historic site, café umbrellas across St Mark’s Square were snatched by the wind.

Down south from Venice, a man and a woman were killed by falling trees in separate incidents in the region of Tuscany, whose resort was damaged by the storm. Four people were injured when a tree collapsed in a campsite in the same region.

A video published by Tuscan regional leader Eugenio Giani showed a ferris wheel sping out of control seized by the power of wind at Piombino.

The seaside resort in Liguria was also hit and its infrastructure damaged by the storms.

Meteorologists said that the wind blew more than 140 km/h in some parts of northern.

Italy’s civil protection unit issued warnings for Friday for 11 of the country’s 20 regions in anticipation of the bad weather moving south overnight.

In Bondeno, near Ferrara, strong wind uprooted several trees.

Storm turns Austria’s district into ‘a battliefield’

On Thursday, five people were killed by falling trees in two separate incidents in Austria’s Wolfsberg district. The casualties are two girls aged four and eight, police said, adding that they died on the edge of a lake near the town of St Andrae in southern Austria.

The district’s mayor, Hannes Primus, said the area has been left looking “like a battlefield”.

Bathers enjoying their time on a hot summer day were surprised by a storm with gusts of more than 100 km/h. The tempest-induced power outages forced Austria’s national rail company OBB to suspend all train services in much of the southern provinces of Styria and Carinthia, which border Slovenia and Italy, according to an OBB statement.

A drivers’ group said meanwhile that many roads in Styria and Carinthia were also closed.

In Lower Austria, three people were killed by a falling tree in the area of the town of Gaming – a province surrounding the capital of Vienna, a police spokesman said, declining to provide further details. The officer limited himself to specify that it was unclear whether the tree was felled by lightning or strong winds. The casualties later turned out to be three women, Reuters reported.