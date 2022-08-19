Robbed Lewandowski: striker gives chase after having luxury watch snatched

The Poland captain is said to have sensationally given chase after being robbed of his watch.

Kirill Kudryavtsev/PAP/EPA

Rarely out of the news, Robert Lewandowski returned to the headlines yesterday after giving chase to a thief who had stolen his watch.

The Polish international had stopped to sign autographs in front of the gates of Barcelona’s training ground on Thursday when a thief – reportedly aided by an accomplice – opened his car door before making off with expensive personal items.

Lewandowski had stopped in front of the FC Barcelona training facility in Sant Joan Despi near the Catalan capital to take pictures with fans when the audacious theft took place. Mundo Deportivo/Twitter

Catalan newspaper Sport reported that a man took his phone and a Patek Philippe watch worth around PLN 450,000. According to El Mundo Deportivo, the 33-year-old striker decided to take matters into his own hands and chased the robbers on foot.

Sport reported that Lewandowski had stopped in front of the FC Barcelona training facility in Sant Joan Despi near the Catalan capital to take pictures with fans when the audacious theft took place.

Yesterday’s episode is not the first time that Lewandowski has fallen victim to crime.Leszek Szymański/PAP

Although accounts have differed as to exactly what happened, it appears that Lewandowski then gave pursuit. Having successfully evaded him, the thieves then reportedly hid the watch behind a tree close to where the robbery had taken place.

Based on eyewitness testimony, the police were able to recover the items from a garden and later detained those responsible.

Seeing the lighter side of things, others took to the internet yesterday to point out that Poland’s captain had also been robbed in 2021 – by Lionel Messi.Leszek Szymański/PAP

While it is unknown whether Lewandowski provided the police with a statement, the incident did not stop him from training normally with the rest of Barca’s squad ahead of Sunday’s match against Real Sociedad.

Yesterday’s episode is not the first time that Lewandowski has fallen victim to crime. In 2014, the footballer found his Porsche Cayenne GTF parked on bricks after disgruntled Dortmund fans stole the wheels.

Previously, Lewandowski’s international teammate, Arkadiusz Milik, was robbed at gunpoint.Leszek Szymański/PAP

Seeing the lighter side of things, others took to the internet yesterday to point out that Poland’s captain had also been robbed in 2021 – by Lionel Messi after the Argentinean edged him in the voting for the prestigious Ballon d’Or award.

Yet whilst the robbery marks an inauspicious start to Lewandowski’s life in Barcelona, the prolific forward can count his blessings – in 2018, his international teammate, Arkadiusz Milik, was stopped by two men on motorbikes who threatened him with a gun before making off with a Rolex Daytona.