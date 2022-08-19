Poland’s average corporate wage up 15.8 pct y/y in July – stats office

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland’s average corporate gross monthly wage rose by 15.8 percent year on year to PLN 6,554.87 (EUR 1,375) in July 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said on Friday.

In monthly terms, the average wage rose by 3.4 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected a 12.8-percent annual increase in the corporate wage in July and 0.7-percent monthly growth.

July’s corporate employment increased by 2.3 percent year on year and by 0.2 percent month on month.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected July’s corporate employment to rise by 2.1 percent year on year with no change in monthly terms.