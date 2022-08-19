Poland’s industrial production rises y/y in July – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s industrial output rose by 7.6 percent year on year in July 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) reported on Friday.

Month on month, industrial output decreased by 6.5 percent.

Economists polled by PAP expected July’s industrial production to grow by 7.3 percent year on year and to fall by 6.6 percent month on month.

Manufacturing prices increased by 24.9 percent year on year in July and by 0.9 percent month on month, GUS reported.

Economists surveyed by PAP expected July’s producer prices to rise by 25.3 percent year on year and by 1.2 percent month on month.