Russia holds vehicles in Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant turbine hall: report

A video showing Russian military trucks parked inside a large hall has been circulated on the Internet, with CNN identifying the interior as a turbine hall connected to a nuclear reactor at Ukraine’s Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant whose premises have been under heavy shelling sparking concerns about a potential nuclear disaster.

Russia rejects UN proposal to demilitarise Zaporizhzhia power plant

see more

CNN wrote that it has geolocated and confirmed the authenticity of the video, adding that it emerged on social media on Thursday. The time of capturing the video, however, remains unclear.

In the video, according to CNN, one of the six turbine rooms located on the western side of the nuclear plant can be seen, with each of the halls being connected and built into a large building where a nuclear reactor is stored.

The trucks were parked in the far western edge of the building some 130 meters away from the reactor. One of the trucks can be seen as marked with the symbol “Z” that the Russian military has been using to mark its forces.

The video seems to contradict Moscow’s previous statements that the only military equipment at the plant was related to guard duties. The Russian Ministry of Defence claimed, on Thursday, that satellite imagery, “shows that weapons, especially heavy ones, are not placed on the territory of this station.”

Russian military vehicles *inside* the #Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant. Sources of investigative reporters at the Insider previously stated the vehicles were filled with explosives as they were taken inside the buildings. https://t.co/sidFpMP0gM pic.twitter.com/SiQrM3mPGW

— Igor Sushko (@igorsushko) August 18, 2022

But warnings that Russia is storing heavy weaponry on the site’s premises have come up as early as the beginning of the week. Petro Kotin, the chairman of Ukraine’s state nuclear power company, said on Monday that Russia was storing 14 “units of heavy military equipment” in the “first power unit” and “six vehicles” in the “second engine room.”

Apparently, satellites were unable to look into the turbine halls concealing the Russian trucks. This leaves room for speculations that potentially other military equipment could be kept by Russian forces there.

“CNN reached out to the Russian Defense Ministry for comment on what is inside and around the military vehicles in the turbine room, but did not immediately receive a response,” CNN wrote.

Ukraine has repeated its accusations against Russian forces for storing heavy weaponry within the nuclear power plant and using it as a cover to carry out attacks. The underlying stratagem is that their Ukrainian adversaries will not return fire not willing to risk hitting one of the plant’s reactors, which could potentially lead to a nuclear explosion and a catastrophic fallout on an international scale.

“It’s unclear whether the Russian military trucks are being stored inside the turbine room or if they are using it as cover after a Ukrainian military strike on July 19. The strike targeted Russian military personnel in three tents just under 1,000 feet (more than 300 meters) from one of the nuclear reactors,” CNN added.

Ukrainian intelligence warns of a potential Russian terrorist act

The Defence Intelligence of Ukraine (HUR) said that it has received information corroborating that the Russian forces are planning “a terrorist act in the nuclear power plant.”

“Licenced specialists were told to stay home. Only a small number of operational personnel will be allowed to stay in the turbine hall,” the HUR said on Friday morning, adding that a day earlier representatives of Rosatom, Russia’s state nuclear energy agency, were absent from a meeting of the power plant’s management board, despite the fact that they used to participate in them ever since the site has been occupied. The HUR believes that “Rosatom representatives have left the power plant altogether.”

“Taking into consideration the number of armaments located on the premises of the power plant, as well as provocative shellings, a high probability that a major terrorist act will be carried out on the site exists,” the HUR stressed.

Damage to Zaporizhzhia ‘is suicide’

The Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant, Europe’s largest, has been under Russian control since March. Attacks at the facility have sparked concerns about the possibility of nuclear disaster.

So far a dry storage facility where spent nuclear fuel is kept, as well as radiation monitoring detectors, were damaged during the shellings, Energoatom, Ukraine’s state-run nuclear power company, said. Several explosions near the electrical switchboard on August 5 caused a power shutdown. As a result, one reactor was disconnected from the electrical grid, the UN’s nuclear watchdog International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) said.

According to the IAEA chief, Rafael Mariano Grossi, the situation had deteriorated “to the point of being very alarming.”

For his part, UN Secretary-General António Guterres called for the area around the plant to be “demilitarized”, stressing an urgent need to “re-establish Zaporizhzhia as purely civilian infrastructure and to ensure the safety of the area.”

“Any potential damage to Zaporizhzhia is suicide,” he added.