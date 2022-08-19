Government may have something to hide over Odra disaster, claims Tusk

On Friday, Tusk attacked the government, accusing it of a sluggish response to the disaster and suggesting it might have an ulterior motive for its alleged foot-dragging.

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

Donald Tusk, leader of Poland’s main opposition party and a former prime minister, has accused the government of having something “to hide” over the River Odra pollution disaster.

Over 100 tonnes of dead fish have been found since late July in the Odra, Poland’s second longest river, in one of the worst environmental disasters to hit Poland in recent years.

Just what killed the fish, and how and where it entered the river, remains unclear.

“This whole affair has raised a stench throughout the country. By all indications, the government is not just ignoring this, but appears to be doing what it can to hide something,” Tusk told the TVN24 news channel.

According to Tusk, the Odra disaster called for a detailed investigation to determine who was responsible for the river’s contamination.