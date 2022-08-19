Number of Polish visas issued to Russians falls

The daily reported that since the start of the war, Poland has issued only one student visa, 14 tourist visas, 813 work visas and 659 humanitarian visas to Russians.

The number of Polish visas issued to Russian citizens has crashed since Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, the Rzeczpospolita newspaper wrote on Friday.

The daily reported that since the start of the war, Poland has issued only one student visa, 14 tourist visas, 813 work visas and 659 humanitarian visas to Russians.

Poland stopped issuing tourist visas to Russians in late March.

In comparison, last year 31,000 visas were granted to Russian citizens.

The paper wrote that one of the reasons for the lower number of visas is staff shortages in Polish consulates in Russia after Russia’s expulsion of 45 Polish diplomats from its territory in early April.