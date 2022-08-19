LIVE: 177th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The 177th day of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine has dawned as Russian forces continue to occupy the Zaporizhzhia nuclear plant, prompting UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres to reiterate calls for military equipment and personnel to be withdrawn from the site.

10:15 CEST

The largest number of child casualties was recorded in Donetsk Oblast, where 376 children have either been killed or injured.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 19, 2022

09:30 CEST

In June, Russians took 4.7 billion dollars abroad, which is the maximum since the beginning of 2018. pic.twitter.com/OmnoIrdb3E

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 19, 2022

09:28 CEST

These are the indicative estimates of Russia’s combat losses as of Aug. 19, according to the Armed Forces of Ukraine. pic.twitter.com/kEcguRGLDU

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 19, 2022

08:43 CEST

Chinese and Russian leaders Xi Jinping and Vladimir Putin will attend the G20 summit on the resort island of Bali this November, a longtime adviser to the Indonesian president said on Friday.

08:21 CEST

Latest Defence Intelligence update on the situation in Ukraine – 19 August 2022

Find out more about the UK government’s response: https://t.co/H4kJ85x7OH

���� #StandWithUkraine ���� pic.twitter.com/yODxnSBw7g

— Ministry of Defence ���� (@DefenceHQ) August 19, 2022

07:44 CEST

Aftermath of #Russia’s shelling of #Kramatorsk, #Donetsk region. pic.twitter.com/GZpOXgiJUb

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 19, 2022

07:36 CEST

Terekhov reported that Kharkiv’s Kyivskyi, Osnovyanskyi, and Nemyshlianskyi districts were affected. A residential building was damaged and another unspecified building caught fire as a result of the shelling. One injury was reported so far.

— The Kyiv Independent (@KyivIndependent) August 19, 2022

07:13 CEST

#Russian invaders hit the Petro Mohyla Black Sea University in #Mykolaiv with two S-300 missiles. pic.twitter.com/a7on0DjQKJ

— NEXTA (@nexta_tv) August 19, 2022