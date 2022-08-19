Poles around the world unite! 60 Million Congress kicks off

The 60 Million Congress, an international event bringing together businesspeople, politicians and social activists of Polish origin, kicked off on Thursday in the coastal Polish city of Gdańsk.

“The 60 Million Congress is a business initiative aimed at connecting Poland with the Polish diaspora. We have 40 million Polish people living in Poland and 20 million people of Polish descent living outside of Poland. Two hundred years of immigration, exodus and wars created this huge diaspora so it is actually the fifth-largest diaspora,” Gregory Fryc, Co-Founder of the 60 Million Congress – Global Polonia Summit told TVP World.

“We came up with the idea to connect them with Poland on a business level. As a nation, we are 60 million because there is 10 million Polish Americans in America… We are trying to change the perception of Poland. We have communities all over the US: Nevada, Detroit, Chicago, Toronto, Miami and every community has an organisation or a chamber of commerce or a local leader that we are targetting to meet with and we are working with,” he said.

“The main goal of the 60 Million Congress is to make use of the relations between Poles and Polish diasporas living around the world with the view to coming together in joint undertakings with special focus on business collaboration,” Zbigniew Klonowski, the head of the congress organizing committee was quoted as saying on Gdańsk official website.

The vast majority of around 300 participants of the 60 Million Congress who are expected to descend on Gdańsk on Friday are Polish businesspeople and managers based in Poland and abroad in countries such as Australia, Norway, Sweden, the US and the UK.

Special focus on Puerto Rico

“This year’s edition focuses in particular on the development of companies in… the US and Canada. The event’s programme also has a special investment panel dedicated to Puerto Rico featuring, apart from the Polish diaspora, representatives of the Portorican authorities,” Mr Klonowski said.

Puerto Rico is a Caribbean island and unincorporated territory of the US located in the northeast Caribbean Sea, approximately 1,600 km southeast of Miami, Florida. In 1898, following the Spanish–American War, the US acquired Puerto Rico and has been granting its inhabitants US citizenship since 1917. They can move freely between the island and the mainland.

However, as residents of unincorporated territory, American citizens of Puerto Rico do not vote for the president or vice president and generally are exempt from paying federal income tax. Puerto Rico sends a nonvoting representative to the US Congress, called a Resident Commissioner, and participates in presidential primaries. Given Puerto Rico is not a federal state, it does not have a vote in Congress, which governs it under the Puerto Rico Federal Relations Act of 1950.

Manufacturing (primarily pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and electronics) followed by services (namely tourism and hospitality) are the major sectors of Puerto Rico’s economy.

“The congress in essence is about networking – getting to know people,” Mr Kolonowski stressed. “Some of the affluent representatives of the Polish diaspora active on Wall Street have moved to Puerto Rico during the coronavirus pandemic. They need business partners from Poland to seize business opportunities there.”

The congress programme also features panels dedicated to the yachting industry and real estate.

Among the people who announced their participation in this year’s edition are Teresa Sygnarek, chairman of the Polish Media Association Abroad (Stowarzyszenie Mediów Polonijnych), Artur Kazienko, Kazar Group CEO, and Grzegorz Kiszluk, editor-in-chief of the Brief magazine.