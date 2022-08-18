European Athletics Championships: Nowicki wins gold, Sułek takes silver

Wojciech Nowicki won the hammer throw competition, while Adrianna Sułek took silver in heptathlon at the European Athletics Championships in Munich on Thursday.

Nowicki won his second title of the European champion in his career. Hungarian Bence Halasz took silver, while Norwegian Eivind Henriksen came third.

In the third series, Halasz recorded 80.92, not only setting up his new personal record, but also overtaking Nowicki. The Pole replied stunningly in the fifth round, when he sent the hammer to the 82. metre.

Henriksen threw 79.45 in the best attempt. This result allowed him to overtake Fajdek.

Heroic Sułek



Before the last, seventh competition of heptathlon, the 800 metres race, Sułek was third, with a marginal advantage over Noor Vidts from Belgium. Although another Belgian, Nafissatou Thiam, was beyond reach, the Pole could move up to second place, had she performed well in the race.

Well-paced Sułek was running in front, but so was Vidts. Some 100 metres before the finish line, the Polish athlete overtook the Belgian and, when the then second in the overall standings Annik Kalin from Switzerland finished eighth, she burst with joy. Despite a muscle injury sustained during the first event, her massive, heroic effort brought her silver.

With the medals won by Nowicki and Sułek, Poland now has two golds, three silvers and two bronzes. The championships conclude on Sunday.