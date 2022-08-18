There’s a chance regular people didn’t even notice: expert on Russian cyber attack

A Russian hacker group admitted it carried out the attacks against Estonian digital infrastructure after Estonia’s government removed a Soviet memorial in the city of Narva, where 97 percent of its population of about 60,000 people are Russophones. Aleksandra Kuczyńska-Zonik, head of the Baltic Department at the Institute of Central Europe, was TVP World’s guest to shed more light on the issue.

This is not the first time Estonia faced a cyberattack by Russian hackers. Ms Kuczyńska-Zonik pointed out that the biggest cyberattack against Estonia occurred in 2007, similarly over the removal of a Soviet monument. Such attacks target state institutions and private companies, but as Ms Kuczyńska-Zonik, there is a chance regular citizens did not even notice the attack occurred, as according to the government this attack, although very aggressive, was not very serious.

The Estonian government has experience in handling similar situations and has developed several instruments to protect its digital infrastructure since 2007. Estonia is one of the leading digital nations, so while its extensive use of digital infrastructure in government makes it vulnerable, the country is also extremely well prepared to fend off such attacks.

Other matters discussed by Ms Kuczyńska-Zonik were: can other countries in the region expect similar attacks in the near future; are they prepared; what is the threat to regular citizens and how can they protect themselves; and is hacking an example of hybrid warfare?