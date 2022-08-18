Business Arena 18.08

On Thursday’s episode our host David Kennedy kicked off the show with our main stories which were: Poland offers innovations to combat drought and Ukraine sets up a crisis center over the situation at Zaporizhzhya nuclear power plant.

Due to climate change, both the frequency and impact of droughts are expected to increase in the future and worsen the already difficult situation for farmers. With an efficient insurance protection, they can reduce the volatility of their income and make the necessary investments in their production.

To shed more light on the issue we were joined by Krzysztof Łyskawa, PhD, Assistant Professor in the Department of Insurance at Poznań University of Economics and Business.

What’s more…

-Last week, Ukraine and Russia exchanged accusations over a strike on the Zaporizhzhia plant, which is one of the largest atomic power complexes in Europe and generates a quarter of Ukraine’s total electricity. Ukraine set up a crisis center to deal with the possible emergency situation at the power plant. The crisis headquarters that was created on the base of Ukraine’s state-run nuclear energy operator Energoatom will work round the clock to monitor the situation.

-German chancellor Olaf Scholz faces lawmakers’ questions this week over his role in tackling a multibillion-euro tax fraud as a sprawling probe into the scheme threatens to undermine him as he grapples with an energy crisis and the fallout of war.

-Investments of joint ventures of Latvenergo and LVM in development of wind parks will reach EUR 1 bn. Latvia generates 40 percent of the necessary power and imports 60 percent. So far the main source of imports was Russia.

-As a major diamond producer, Russia earns billions of dollars that other nations say help finance war. The clash exposes the many loopholes in regulation of conflict diamonds.