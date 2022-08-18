Pulse of Culture 18.08

It is already for the fourth time that the Great Courtyard of Vilnius University will be filled with music as part of the UNTOLD City Festival.

Over the years, the event has become increasingly popular among both the city’s inhabitants as well as people from all around the world. This year’s edition promises to be particularly interesting.

Marijonas Mikutavičius, a legendary Lithuanian performer, prepared a special programme for the festival along with the country’s leading jazz group – Kaunas Big Band.

