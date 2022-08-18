World News 18.08

Turkish President and US Secretary General meet with Ukrainian President Zelenskyy in Lviv, Russian hackers attempt to disrupt Estonian cyberinfrastructure, and the weather still continues to charm. This and much more are in the Thursday edition of World News.

Ukraine-Turkey-UN meeting

Presidents of Turkey and Ukraine, as well as United Nations officials, met for trilateral talks on continued co-operation in the face of the Russian invasion of Ukraine. TVP World’s correspondent, Sally Jastrzębska reported from the western Ukrainian city of Lviv, where the meeting took place.

Humanitarian help for Ukraine

Poland has opened a brand-new modular town in Ukraine for the people who have lost their houses as a result of the hostilities. Meanwhile, Ukraine is preparing for the upcoming school year. The Polish government and Polish NGOs are also assisting in making that process easier.

Cyberattack on Estonia

Estonia has experienced the largest wave of cyber attacks in over a decade. Hackers attacked just after the Estonian government decided to remove Soviet Union monuments in Narva. A report from TVP World’s correspondent Gabriela Jankauskaitė.

Russia’s diplomatic struggles

Russian diplomacy has found itself on shaky ground: strong will may not be enough for Moscow to participate in the upcoming UN discussions. Additionally, more EU countries are reducing the number of visas issued to Russian nationals.

Lampedusa migrant crisis

The situation in Lampedusa is grave as the wave of migration has not subsided for weeks. More than a thousand individuals have just arrived at the island’s shore despite the challenging sea conditions.

60 Million Congress

Representatives of the Polish diaspora gathered for the twelfth edition of a summit that brings together Poles from around the world. TVP World’s correspondent, Alex Sumlinski, reported from Gdańsk.

Polish-Czech defence talks

Polish and Czech defence ministers met in Warsaw to discuss bilateral co-operation. Both nations donated large amounts of weaponry to Ukraine and are now seeking to re-equip their armies with modern weapons.

Trilateral talks in Brussels

Serbia and Kosovo have held high-level talks in Brussels which were mediated by the European Union’s foreign policy chief, aiming to find a solution to diffuse current tensions. It is rare that Kosovar and Serbian leaders would meet face-to-face.

Deadly blast in Afghanistan

21 people were killed during a bomb attack on a mosque in the capital of Afghanistan. The attack came a year after the Taliban took over power following the hasty withdrawal of US troops from the country.

Protests in Argentina

Protests erupted in Argentina, as the residents of the country demand higher wages and are tired of inflation which has reached 70 pct. Thousands of protesters rallied against the government’s policies on the streets of Buenos Aires.

Climate crisis

The ongoing climate crisis is affecting the entire world; from the United States to Europe and all the way to China and New Zealand. Authorities from every corner of the world are racing to counteract dangerous wildfires, drought and floods.

World News’ guest

A Russian hacker group admitted it carried out the attacks against the Estonian cyber infrastructure after Estonia’s government removed a Soviet memorial in the city of Narva, where 97 percent of its population of about 60,000 people are Russophones. Aleksandra Kuczyńska-Zonik, head of the Baltic Department at the Institute of Central Europe, was TVP World’s guest to shed more light on the issue.