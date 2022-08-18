Support up for gov’t, PM, president

Twenty six percent voiced support for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (up 3 pps).

The approval ratings of the government, prime minister and president are on the up in August, according to a survey by the Kantar pollster published on Thursday.

Twenty four percent of the respondents praised the government’s work, up two percentage points (pps) from a previous survey. Twenty six percent voiced support for Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki (up 3 pps), and 30 percent for President Andrzej Duda (up 1 pp).

Negative opinions about the government, prime minister and president were voiced by respectively 68, 66 and 61 percent.

Kantar ran the computer-assisted survey from August 5 to 10 on a random sample of 1,011 Poles aged 15 and over.