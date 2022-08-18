Estonia under intensive cyber attacks after removing Soviet monuments

Estonia faced its most extensive cyberattacks since 2007’s Bronze Night on Wednesday, following the removal of several Soviet monuments, including a tank, from the eastern border city of Narva.

The Estonian Information System Authority (RIA) incident handling department CERT-EE reported on Thursday it had identified 24 websites and services infected with malware over the last 24 hours which the attackers tried to utilise for targeting and infecting internet users of the country.

During additional monitoring, malware was detected on 137 devices and internet service providers have been since informed about it.

“The first attacks started at eight o’clock yesterday morning and the target was the Estonian company Omniva. After that, there were various attacks against state services, for example, against the police website, the government website, but SK ID Solutions (online authenticator of Estonia’s ID cards), for example, also came under attack,” Tõnu Tammer, executive director of CERT-E, said.

in search of perpetrators, ‘we should look to the east’

According to Mr Tammer, the situation today is calmer than it was yesterday. However, some attempted attacks were recorded this morning which CERT-EE is monitoring. “Attacks came from over 110 countries but one should look more to the east of Estonia,” he added.

In 2007,Estonia suffered 22 days of cyber attacks after the government moved a Soviet statue from the centre of Tallinn to a military cemetery on the capital’s outskirts.

“Yesterday’s attacks were a hundred times stronger than in 2007 but thanks to technology these attacks either had no effect at all or were largely ‘invisible’ even to the people of Estonia,” Mr Tammer said.