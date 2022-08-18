Eastern Express 18.08

Russia is becoming ever more ideological, with a mix of nostalgia for the Soviet era, traditional Russian patriotism, as well as an obsessive focus on Vladimir Putin’s cult of personality. Meanwhile, the Belarusian dictator is falling behind his Kremlin master. Alyaksandr Lukashenka is a leader who is neither charismatic nor attempts to be. This episode of Eastern Express looks at how the Eastern European authoritarian leaders are being portrayed.

Alyaksandr Lukashenka shows no interest in an overt personality cult. There are no statues; and his birthday passes by all but unremarked. His doings lead the news, but nobody has to memorise his speeches. Many have argued that Lukashenka may sound independent, but he is in reality a Kremlin puppet, tolerated by the Russian authorities only so long as he is useful. His real function is more like that of a funeral director delivering his country back into a union with Russia, with its independence buried forever.

In turn, Vladimir Putin has long been known for his perceived masculinity. His image is that of a tough leader who will not permit Western nations to weaken Russia or dictate Russia’s domestic and foreign policy. This supposed strength is at the heart of his macho persona. The Putin administration employs the masculine role as a legitimation tactic. If there is a “personality cult” in modern Russia, the personality at its core is heavily gendered, which affects the tone of both domestic and foreign policy.

Although Putin is currently enjoying record support, it is paramount to keep in mind that the 80-plus-percent approval rating he typically receives is not fixed. Instead, there are at least six distinct groups who place emphasis on various aspects of the cult and who could split apart was the Kremlin leader to depart from their perspective in the future too rapidly or too drastically.

Genuine popularity or a true cult of personality? In modern Russia it is hard to avoid the perception that the official narratives are built around one man, conflated with a glorified vision of Russia’s past, present and future.

