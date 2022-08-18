Zelenskyy calls for UN to ensure Zaporizhzhia plant’s security

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said after talks on Thursday with visiting UN Secretary-General António Guterres and the Turkish president Recep Erdogan that the UN must ensure the security of the Zaporizhzhia nuclear power plant occupied by Russian forces.

He also said he and Mr Guterres, during the meeting in the western city of Lviv, had discussed a UN-brokered deal aimed at easing the worsening global food crisis and agreed on coordination of efforts to ensure Ukrainian exports should continue.

“Particular attention was paid to the topic of Russia’s nuclear blackmail at the Zaporizhzhia NPP. This deliberate terror on the part of the aggressor can have global catastrophic consequences for the whole world,” the Ukrainian president wrote via the Telegram messaging app.

“Therefore, the UN must ensure the security of this strategic object, its demilitarisation and complete liberation from Russian troops,” he added.

Kyiv accuses Moscow, whose forces captured the nuclear plant in March, of using it as a shield from which it shells Ukrainian targets. The Ukrainian authorities also say Russia has shelled the plant.

Russia said on Thursday that it would consider shutting down Europe’s largest nuclear power plant after it came under shelling at the front lines in Ukraine, a move Kyiv said would increase the risk of a nuclear catastrophe taking place there.

Grain exports discussed

In a post on Telegram under two photos of Mr Zelenskyy and Mr Guterres meeting, the Ukrainian leader added: “We agreed to continue the coordination of the grain initiative implementation.”

“We also discussed the possible directions of its development, the issue of illegal and forced deportation of Ukrainians, the release of our military personnel and medics from captivity,” the President added.

Under the July 22 framework deal brokered by Turkey and the United Nations, Ukraine managed to resume grain exports from its Black Sea ports in early August, which had been stalled for five months due to the Russian invasion.

The trilateral meeting

Also on Thursday, Turkey and Ukraine signed a deal in Lviv to reconstruct infrastructure that has been damaged as a result of the Russian aggression.

The trilateral meeting marks President Erdogan’s first in-person discussion with Mr Zelenskyy since the war began, although the Turkish leader has met Russian strongman Vladimir Putin twice in recent months.