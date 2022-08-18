More Poland-sponsored temporary housing for refugees opens in Ukraine

Cichocki said that so far Poland has provided Ukraine with ten such facilities offering shelter to 5,000 people.

Vitaliy Hrabar/PAP

A new temporary housing centre, financed by the Polish government, has been opened in Novoselivka near Chernihiv for internally displaced Ukrainians after Russia’s invasion of their country.

The facility in Novoselivka, northern Ukraine, was unveiled by Ukrainian Minister for Communities and Territories Development Oleksiy Chernyshov and Poland’s Ambassador to Ukraine Bartosz Cichocki early on Thursday.

Chernyshov said that Russians bombed and completely destroyed many private houses despite there being no military facilities in the area. He added that the new temporary housing modules would provide shelter to those in need until their own flats could be rebuilt.

Cichocki said that so far Poland has provided Ukraine with ten such facilities offering shelter to 5,000 people. He also announced that the Polish temporary housing aid programme for the victims of the war would be extended.

“If there are no unexpected changes or factors that will disrupt this process, another ten facilities will be built before winter,” he told Polish reporters.