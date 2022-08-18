EC ready to send its experts to Polish-German team on Odra disaster

Lech Muszyński/PAP

The European Commission (EC) has said it is ready to send experts to help deal with the environmental disaster that has hit the River Odra.

Around 100 tonnes of dead fish have been hauled from the river, poisoned by a yet still unknown toxin. The Odra, Poland’s second longest river, also runs along the Polish-German border.

In response, Poland and Germany have decided to form a team of experts team to discover just what has killed the fish, and the source of the pollution.

Tim McPhie, the EC climate action and energy spokesperson, told reporters in Brussels on Thursday that the EC, along with the Joint Research Centre and the European Environment Agency (EEA), was ready to support the team and send its experts.

He added that trans-border cooperation is needed, and that the sooner the cause of the disaster was known, the faster it would be possible to limit its consequences for the natural environment, agriculture and recreation.