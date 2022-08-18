Close to 40 percent of Poles feel war in Ukraine a great threat to economy

Almost 40 percent of Poles regard the situation in Ukraine as a great threat to the Polish economy, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) has reported.

In an August study, GUS found that 39.8 of respondents to a poll said the threat to the economy was great, 37.3 percent thought it was average while 18.5 percent indicated it was minimal.

Only 4.4 percent said that there was no threat.

Also, according to the survey, 12.9 percent of those surveyed felt that the current situation in Ukraine posed a great threat to their personal financial situation, while 32.1 percent felt the threat to their finances was average, 34 percent said it was low and 21 percent said it was non-existent.