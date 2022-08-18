Polish national suspected of spying for Russia arrested

Marcin Bielecki/PAP

The Internal Security Agency (ABW) has detained a Polish citizen on suspicion of spying for Russia, a top security official said on Thursday.

Jaroslaw A., whose last name has been withheld owing Polish press law, was charged with having declared his readiness to conduct intelligence activities for Russia, PAP was told by Stanislaw Zaryn, the director of the National Security Department.

“The suspect was aware of the illegal nature of his actions aimed at establishing long-term cooperation with Russian intelligence,” Zaryn said.

Lukasz Lapczynski, a spokesman of the National Prosecutor’s Office, told PAP: “The collected evidence proves that the suspect was planning to hand over, to Russia, information regarding Poland’s defence and security, and that he was prepared to perform other tasks.”

He added that the suspect’s main motive was financial gain, but he also expected assistance “in eliminating his personal enemies.”

Jaroslaw A. was detained in Lower Silesia on July 11 and has pleaded guilty. A district court in Warsaw ordered his detention for three months. If found guilty, he could face an eight-year prison sentence, Lapczynski said.