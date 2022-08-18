Polish services detain man willing to collaborate with Russian espionage

A man, who voiced his readiness to collaborate with Russian intelligence, has been apprehended by Poland’s ​​Internal Security Agency, Poland’s public broadcaster has reported.

The man’s name is Jarosław A. (name withheld under Polish privacy laws), said the spokesperson for the National Prosecutor’s Office, Łukasz Łapczyński.

The detention procedures were carried out on the behest of the Mazowieckie Province Organised Crime and Corruption Department of the National Prosecutor’s Office in Warsaw.

Evidence collected during the investigation indicates that Jarosław A. intended to transfer information about Poland’s defence and security to Russian operatives.

“He was also ready to carry out tasks assigned to him in return for financial and individual profits,” Prosecutor Łaczpyński said.

The man was detained on July 11 in the Silesia province. Documents and data storage devices were secured.

The man may face up to eight years behind bars.