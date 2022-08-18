Myanmar to restock with Russian gas: government

Myanmar’s governing body plans to patch up its gas and oil deficits with Russian resources, the country’s ruling military spokesperson said.

Birds of a feather flock together, as the saying goes. This applies especially to Russia and Myanmar which have found themselves under a raft of Western sanctions. Myanmar has been punished for a military coup that overthrew an elected government last year; Russia for its unjustified invasion of Ukraine, which it calls a “special military operation”.

With its economy strained and former European customers obliged to gradually impose an embargo on Russian oil later this year, Russia is on the lookout for markets where it could sell its energy.

“We have received permission to import petrol from Russia,” Myanmar military spokesperson Zaw Min Tun said during a news conference on Wednesday, adding that it was favoured for its “quality and low cost”.

First shipments of fuel oil are scheduled for September.

This seems to be a result of junta chief, Min Aung Hlaing’s visit to Russia last month, as suggested by the spokesperson. Currently, Myanmar now imports its fuel through Singapore.

Mr Zaw Min Tun went on to add that Myanmar would consider joint oil exploration in Myanmar with Russia and China.

The military has already paved the way for oil and gas collaboration with Russia by establishing a Russian Oil Purchasing Committee headed by a close ally of Min Aung Hlaing to oversee the buying, importing, and transport of fuel at reasonable prices based on Myanmar’s needs, according to a statement published in a state newspaper on Wednesday.

Since the coup in February last year, petrol prices have surged about 350 percent to 2,300-2,700 kyat (USD 1.0) per litre. Due to shortages, petrol stations have shut down in various areas of the country in the past week.

Blood on the junta’s hands

Apart from high fuel prices and power cuts, which prompted its junta to seek solutions by importing fuel oil that can be used in power plants, Myanmar has been going through a period of political turmoil and civil unrest.

On Monday, a court sentenced deposed leader Aung San Suu Kyi to six years in prison after finding her guilty in four corruption cases, thus leaving itself open to condemnations, including from the French government.

Throughout the military rule, thousands of anti-coup activists have been arrested, while 2,215 people have been killed in the military’s crackdown on its opponents, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners, a national organisation which has been tracking the violence.

Four political activists were executed last month in Myanmar’s first use of the death penalty in more than 30 years. Among the dead was Phyo Zeya Thaw, a former legislator from Aung San Suu Kyi’s National League for Democracy party.

UN Special Envoy for #Myanmar Noeleen Heyzer has started her first visit to the country during which she "will focus on addressing the deteriorating situation and immediate concerns as well as other priority areas of her mandate." pic.twitter.com/1hrUMZ7gfn

— UN Geneva (@UNGeneva) August 17, 2022

Visiting Myanmar is UN Envoy Noeleen Heyzer. On Wednesday, she “directly urged” coup leader Min Aung Hlaing during a face-to-face meeting “to impose a moratorium on all future executions”. She also called for an immediate cessation of violence and the release of all political prisoners, including former Aung San Suu Kyi adviser Sean Turnell, an Australian economist.

Russia is also a major supplier of weapons to the Myanmar military.