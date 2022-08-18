LIVE: 176th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

The war in Ukraine continues into its 176th day as Russia does not stop shelling civilian targets in Kharkiv and elsewhere. The missile fire, described as a “Caliber cruise missile” by a witness, hit a dormitory building block in Kharkiv.

The international rating agency Fitch has updated data on #Ukraine's long-term issuer default rating in foreign currency – it is now assigned the value CC (default is probable) instead of RD (restricted default).

Putins modbydeligheder og brutalitet må ikke sejre.

"We have to stick together. Brutality doesn't win. And the international community doesn't get tired. It stands up to its enduring values. No matter what."

Russian military leadership is falsely claiming that recent #Ukrainian strikes on Russian military objects in #Crimea are terrorist attacks to deflect calls to designate #Russia as a state sponsor of terrorism.

In #Kharkiv, seven people died and 13 were injured as a result of a #Russian attack, reports the State Emergency Service.

Ukrainian forces said they had beaten back a Russian attack in the southern region of Kherson, while shelling by Kremlin forces in Kharkiv in Ukraine’s north killed seven people on Wednesday night as the near six-month war grinds on with no let up in fighting.