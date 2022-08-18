Athletics Championships: Polish women increase medal tally

Natalia Kaczmarek and Anna Kiełbasińska won silver and bronze respectively, in the 400-metre race. Meanwhile, the Polish female hammer-thrower Ewa Różańska won silver in her discipline.

Polish female athletes are ripping through the competition in the running disciplines and hammer-throwing. So far they have won five medals. Gold in the Women’s Marathon, silver in Women’s 400-metre sprint and Women’s Hammer-Throw and bronze in the Women’s 400-metre sprint and Women’s Marathon team competition.

I love such days. An unexpected medal of a 22-year-old Polish woman who duly replaced Anita Włodarczyk, absent from the European Championships. Ewa Różańska threw 72 meters and 12 centimeters in the final and became the vice-champion of Europe.🥈🇵🇱❤️ pic.twitter.com/rMbGf36C5P

— Karolina 🇵🇱 (@KarolinaWierci1) August 17, 2022

The achievements of Polish women have already placed Poland in seventh place in the competition’s medal ranking.

Congratulations to Polish runners Natalia Kaczmarek (49.94) and Anna Kielbasinska (50.29) for getting silver and bronze at the 400 metres at the Munich championships. 🥈🥉🇵🇱 pic.twitter.com/QxomMqFgro

— Stefan Tompson (@StefanTompson) August 17, 2022

Should Polish men perform as well as Polish women, Poland would take second place in the overall ranking just below Germany, which has already secured 4 gold medals.