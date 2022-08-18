‘It is in no Balkans country’s interest to raise arms at the moment’

Serbian president Aleksandar Vucic met with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on Wednesday to address the recent escalating tensions between Balkan neighbours Kosovo and Serbia.

An already fractious relationship was further frayed when a dispute over vehicles erupted in September 2021. Kosovar authorities ordered all drivers entering Kosovo from Serbia to use temporary, 60-day, printed licence plates in response to measures in Serbia against drivers from Kosovo that have been in place since 2008, when the country declared independence from Belgrade.

“I don’t expect the situation to accelerate. I think what Stoltenberg said is just the type of political rhetoric that has to be said at this point,” journalist Goran Andrijanic told TVP World.

“Serbia is just not ready for another conflict at this point. I don’t think Serbia citizens would accept this conflict,” he said

Mr Andrijanic explained that “there is still strong public opinion in Serbia that Kosovo is a part of Serbia… however, I don’t think this opinion means that they are ready to fight. I think Vucic is quite aware of this.”

Fellow journalist Angel Petrov, agreed with the sentiment that war was very unlikely at this stage.

“The only important matter in this border issue and licence plate issue is how to find a face-saving solution for both sides… it is long overdue to find a new status quo,” he said.

“As both counties prepare for what we all anticipate across Europe, a very tough winter… it’s in no Balkan countries’ interests to raise arms at the moment.”