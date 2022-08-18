NATO ready to intervene if Serbia-Kosovo stability falters

NATO’s peacekeeping force in Kosovo is ready to intervene if stability between Serbia and Kosovo will be at risk, the alliance’s chief said after talks with Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic on recent tensions between the western Balkans neighbours.

“While the situation on the ground has improved, it is the responsibility of all parties – particularly officials from Belgrade and Pristina – to prevent escalation again,” Jens Stoltenberg told a joint news conference with Vucic in Brussels.

“I call on all sides to show restraint and to avoid the violence. NATO continues to monitor closely the situation on the ground. Our KFOR [Kosovo Force] peacekeeping mission remains focused on its UN mandate. Should stability be jeopardised, KFOR stands ready to intervene,” he said.

Difficult talks expected

Serbian President Aleksandar Vucic said he expected talks to be difficult with Kosovo’s Prime minister on Thursday because the western Balkan neighbours disagree on almost everything yet stressed that peace and stability were crucially important.

“We are going to have difficult discussions tomorrow. We do not agree on almost anything,” Vucic said at a news conference with NATO Secretary General Jens Stoltenberg on the eve of the EU-facilitated dialogue with Kosovo Prime Minister Albin Kurti.

“We have our history, which is not an easy one, which is not a simple one… we want to avoid any kind of possibility of escalation or conflict.”