Four injured after panic caused by wildfire in Spain

Four people were seriously injured on Tuesday when departing the carriage of a train that edged close to a wildfire in Spain’s Valencia region. The four injured are being treated for serious burns.

Authorities said that passengers panicked and tried to flee when the train travelling from Valencia to Zaragoza stopped in Bejis just meters away from the flames of a wildfire that has devoured more than 11,500 hectares of Spanish land.

Footage on social media showed the blaze close to the train and people taking to the tracks to flee the area.

The train manoeuvred backwards to return to Caudiel station where emergency services attended the passengers, authorities said.

Incident investigated

Valencia regional leader Ximo Puig said Spanish state-owned railway operator Renfe is investigating the incident to clarify if rail traffic was already restricted when the incident happened.

The wildfire is believed to have been caused by a lightning bolt that hit the ground setting a large area on fire on Sunday, August 14. The forest fire has been recorded as the worst in the Valencia region this year.