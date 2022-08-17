The Holocaust in Poland was conducted by the Germans

Jan Grabowski is no researcher, but an individual who hates Poland and wishes to portray it in the worst light. He talks nonsense about the hundreds of thousands of Jews allegedly murdered by Poles during the second world war. He presents no documents to support his argument, but he does find a considerable positive response, according to Bronisław Wildstein author and commentator, who has recently been appointed to the board of the Museum of the History of Polish Jews POLIN .

TYGODNIK TVP: the Minister of Culture and National Heritage recently appointed you to the fifteen-strong board of the Museum of the History of Polish Jews POLIN. There was an immediate reaction from Professor Jan Hartman (a Polish philosopher specializing in bioethics, writer and politician, he is also known as a left-winged publicist) who wrote that you “are a Jewish renegade and antisemite who peddles anti-Jewish rhetoric from the so-called ‘right’”. How do you react?

BRONISŁAW WILDSTEIN: I won’t comment on the words of this man. I think it says more about him than me. If someone wants to react, then by all means, but I will not.

What will be your role on the board?

The board itself is not subdivided into sections. It is collegiate and works as a whole. There are no divisions of competences. My role will be limited to being a board member. I will undertake the work that the museum does. I take this very seriously. It has a vital historical and group identity issues role. So within the scope my talents I shall try and not to involve the museum in political infighting. I am also a member of the IPN (Institute of National Remembrance) board the most important Polish historical/national identity centre. Co-operation between the two is obvious.

What are the aims that can be realised by mutual cooperation between the POLIN Museum and IPN?

We should realise concrete research initiatives. The IPN is currently researching into the second world war. Paradoxically the Institute has investigated this period the least. This is due to the fact that the IPN was established after the fall of communism and had as its task the exposing of lies, also analysis and documentation of communist Poland.