Business Arena 17.08

On Wednesday’s episode, our host Rafał Tomański started the show with our main stories which were: China imposing sanctions on Lithuania and record levels of inflation in many European countries.

China has ceased cooperation with Lithuania in international transport, in response to a visit of the country’s official to Taiwan. Freight transit between China and Europe remains unaffected according to industry experts.

China’s foreign ministry announced it would be imposing sanctions on the Lithuanian Transport and Communications Ministry and its Deputy Minister Agne Vaiciukeviciute for her recent five-day visit to Taipei. However, New Silk Road Intermodal stated that the sanctions did not have an effect on railway transport with the train running from China via Lithuania to Kaliningrad, remaining fully operational.

Also on the programme:

A vast number of European countries have been faced with record levels of inflation and exorbitant energy prices. Sanctions imposed on Russian energy imports take their toll on consumers as many struggle to make ends meet. In the United Kingdom inflation figures have accelerated to a 40-year high, which could result in a 7th consecutive interest rate hike in the near future.

Among other topics we looked at were:

US lack of involvement in African politics paved the way for Chinese interests to take a foothold on the continent. Now US politicians are starting to divert their attention to Africa.

Investors are increasingly pessimistic about the German economy worrying that a sharp fall in Russian natural gas supplies and soaring energy prices will plunge the country into recession.