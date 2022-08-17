World News 17.08

The leaders of Serbia and Kosovo met with the NATO Secretary-General before holding direct talks on Thursday. Jens Stoltenberg warned NATO is ready to intervene if peace is at risk on the Kosovo-Serbian border. Meanwhile, Kyiv admitted it was behind the three recent explosions in Crimea.

NATO talks with Serbia and Kosovo

In Brussels, the leaders of Serbia and Kosovo met with the NATO Secretary General before holding direct talks on Thursday. Jens Stoltenberg warned NATO is ready to intervene if peace is at risk on the Kosovo-Serbian border.

175th day of Russian aggression against Ukraine

Ukrainian forces admitted that they were behind three explosions in Crimea, that forced Russians occupying the peninsula to escape. Moreover, Ukrainian forces continue intensified operations in the south of the country aiming to destabilise Russian supply lines.

Lithuania not for Russian tourists

Active discussions are continuing among European Union members on the need to ban tourist visas for Russian citizens. The Foreign Ministry of Lithuania has already stopped issuing tourist visas to Russian nationals as a sign of solidarity with the people of Ukraine.

Europe removes Soviet monuments

Several post-Soviet countries are getting rid of all that’s Russian. Estonia began removing communist monuments, following Poland’s and Lithuania’s example.

Israeli-Palestinian conflict

Following the visit of Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas to Berlin, tensions between Israel and Palestine are once again on the rise. Israeli leadership has condemned the words of President Abbas who compared the deaths of Palestinian people to the Holocaust.

Brazil presidential elections

The presidential election campaign in Brazil has just kicked off, with incumbent Jair Bolsonaro seeking reelection against former president Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. So far, Bolsonaro is lagging behind his main opponent in the polls.

Russian aid?

The Ukrainian Armed Forces have received a small drone from an unlikely group of donors. As it turns out, a group of Russians funded the purchase of a drone for Ukrainian soldiers.

