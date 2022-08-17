No signs that Odra water affects human health says minister

Adam Niedzielski told the Polsat News channel that his ministry was constantly monitoring the Odra's water for possible health threats.

Paweł Supernak/PAP

There is no evidence contaminated River Odra water poses a threat to human health, Poland’s health minister said on Wednesday.

Adam Niedzielski told the Polsat News channel that his ministry was constantly monitoring the Odra’s water for possible health threats.

“We have no indication that the Odra’s pollution is affecting human health,” he said. “We have been taking water samples and, up to now, have not discovered any excessively harmful content in it that could affect drinking water.”

About 100 tonnes of dead fish have been removed from Poland’s second longest river since late July.

Just what killed the fish, and where it entered the river remains a mystery.

Access to the Odra has been restricted in three provinces and the prime minister has dismissed the director of Polish Waters, the body charged with water management in Poland, and the chief environmental protection inspector over the disaster.