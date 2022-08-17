Governing coalition holds slight lead in polls

In the Kantar Public poll, PiS received 30 percent support (up 4 percentage points on the last poll), only 4 percent more than KO (down 1 percentage point).

Tomasz Gzell/PAP

The ruling conservative party Law and Justice (PiS) holds a narrow lead over the centrist Civic Coalition (KO), Poland’s main opposition bloc, according to a new poll.

In the Kantar Public poll, PiS received 30 percent support (up 4 percentage points on the last poll), only 4 percent more than KO (down 1 percentage point).

The survey also found that an equal number of those polled (9 percent) supported the Poland 2050 grouping and the Left (Lewica), an increase of one percentage point on the previous poll for both.

None of the remaining groups would cross the 5-percent threshold needed to win seats in the lower house of parliament, the Sejm.

The declared turnout for a general election would be 68 percent.

The poll was conducted on a random sample of 972 Poles from August 5 to 10.