Eastern Express 17.08

Russians are flocking to Georgia en masse for holidays where they do not need visas to stay in the country up to a year.

While many Russians who opposed the war have sought refuge in Georgia – some beachgoers attitudes have seen anti-Russian sentiments reawakened among Georgians. Eastern Express takes a look at how wars can influence the movement of people.

Armenia, Turkey, Azerbaijan, the United Arab Emirates, and the post-Soviet republics of Kazakhstan or Kyrgyzstan also have not closed their airspace to Russians.

IT workers exodus

A large number of Russian IT workers have fled to Georgia. The Georgian government estimates that some 80,000 Russians, Belarusians and Ukrainians have found refuge in their Caucasian country of just 4 million people. Approximately 20,000 to 25,000 of these newcomers to Georgia work in the IT industry.

Eatern Express guest former Ambassador of Poland to Ukraine, Jan Piekło presented the notion that in removing travel visa rights, Russia’s neighbours could be edging towards asserting that Russian citizens bear collective responsibility for the invasion.