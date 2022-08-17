Poland launches fund for Ukrainian orphans, women

Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, announced during a visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, that a website has been launched on Wednesday with details on how to make an application for helping for children who have lost their parents to the war in Ukraine.

“Over the course of a year we can grant such aid to 1,600 children,” Dworczyk said. “Each child covered by the programme will receive about 5,000 hryvnias (EUR 133) a month.”

Dworczyk went on to say the Polish government also intends to help women who have been released from Russian captivity and have suffered trauma.

“Such women, applying to the programme, will be able to count on a one-off assistance payment of 80,000 hryvnias (EUR 2,130) and later help with psychological and rehabilitation aid,” Dworczyk said.

He noted the fund would be financed through the Polish government’s International Solidarity Foundation and in close cooperation with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and her ministry.