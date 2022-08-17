Poland launches fund to aid Ukrainian orphans, women

Darek Delmanowicz/PAP

A special fund was launched on Wednesday to aid Ukrainian war orphans and women freed from captivity, a Polish government official has announced.

Michal Dworczyk, the head of the Prime Minister’s Office, said during a visit to the Ukrainian capital, Kyiv, that a website was also launched on Wednesday with details of how to apply for help for children who have lost their parents to the war in Ukraine.

“Over the course of a year we can grant such aid to 1,600 children,” Dworczyk said. “Each child covered by the programme will receive about 5,000 hryvnias (EUR 133) a month.”

Dworczyk went on to say the Polish government also wanted to help women who have been released from Russian captivity and have suffered trauma.

“Such women, applying to the programme, will be able to count on a one-off assistance payment of 80,000 hryvnias (EUR 2,130) and later help with psychological and rehabilitation aid,” Dworczyk said.

He said the fund would be financed through the Polish government’s International Solidarity Foundation in close cooperation with Ukrainian Deputy Prime Minister Iryna Vereshchuk and her ministry.