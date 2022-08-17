Poland reports 22,712 coronavirus cases, 81 deaths between Aug 11-17

Leszek Szymański/PAP

Poland recorded 22,712 confirmed coronavirus cases and 81 deaths between August 11 and 17, 2022, data released by the Health Ministry on Wednesday shows.

In total, 6,128,006 cases have been confirmed and 116,798 people have died since March 4, 2020, when the first SARS-CoV-2 infection was detected in Poland, the country’s health ministry reported.

To date, Poland has already distributed 55,741,464 doses of Covid-19 vaccine, with 22,535,944 people having been fully vaccinated, of whom 13,057,088 have also had a booster jab, according to data posted on the official government website, gov.pl.