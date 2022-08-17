Poland’s GDP grows 5.3 pct y/y in Q2 – stats office

Rafał Guz/PAP

Poland’s Gross Domestic Product (GDP) increased by 5.3 percent year on year in the second quarter of 2022, the Central Statistical Office (GUS) said in a flash estimate on Wednesday.

Economists polled by PAP expected GDP to rise by 6.0 percent year on year in Q2.

Quarter on quarter, Poland’s GDP fell by 2.3 percent between April and June of this year, GUS said.

In the first quarter of 2022, the country’s GDP rose by 8.5 percent year on year, GUS said.

Poland will release its Q2 GDP first estimate on August 31.