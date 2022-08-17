Poland launches second Covid-19 booster for medical staff

Łukasz Gągulski/PAP

The Polish government has rolled out a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose for medical workers.

Until now, the second booster shot had been reserved for those aged over 60 and people with low immunity.

But as of August 17, a fourth Covid-19 vaccine dose is available for medical personnel in clinics and hospitals, medical students and pharmacists.

Poland’s health minister, Adam Niedzielski, said on Wednesday morning that around 382,000 e-referrals for the fourth vaccine dose had already been issued for medical staff.

Earlier this month, Niedzielski said that the second booster would be first offered to those who look after Covid-19 patients.

He also said then that the government would probably authorise the fourth vaccine shot for all adults in September.

According to Niedzielski, 1.04 million people in Poland have been vaccinated with the second booster so far.