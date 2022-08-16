If we ban Russians from entering EU, Putin will ban them from leaving: expert

Poland joined the list of countries that have decided to stop issuing visas to Russian citizens. So far Czechia, Latvia, Estonia, Finland, and Denmark are the ones to ring the alarm against Moscow calling them a terrorist state. Zygmunt Dzięciołowski, journalist and founding editor of OpenDemocracy/Russia was invited by TVP World to shed more light on the issue.

Many countries in Central and Eastern Europe are starting to consider or already have introduced measures to cease issuing tourist visas to Russian citizens. The stated reason is that Russian citizens should not be able to enjoy the benefits of travelling to democratic countries where they can enjoy all the freedoms that their government is denying the Ukrainian people it is trying to conquer, if they do not stand up against Putin’s regime.

Western European countries take a different approach. German Chancellor Scholz said that people who want to leave Russia should be allowed to do so to flee from the oppressive regime.

Mr Dzięciołowski believes that it is a controversial measure and his opinion is that issuing a blanket ban on all Russian citizens is not a good idea. While the notion of Russian politicians and oligarchs and their families being able to travel to Cote d’Azur to take pictures in bikinis or skiing down the slopes of the Alps, while those people’s government is conducting a war of aggression, is understandably offensive to the sensibilities of many, Mr Dzięciołowski points out that freedom to travel is no longer a privilege, but one of basic human rights.

It is also not as if Europe is the only place where those Russians who chose to travel and have the means to do so can go to. Many countries in Asia are still open to Russian tourists, and Turkey, although a NATO member itself, has been balancing between Russia and the West and now is trying to encourage Russian tourists to visit their country.

Mr Dzięciołowski also says that such a ban is bound to elicit a response from Putin, but the Russian dictator would benefit little from banning European tourists from coming to Russia. Yet another time, he would likely employ an “asymmetrical” countermeasure and instead make his own people suffer by banning Russians from leaving the country altogether, perhaps by introducing “exit visas”, even though that would be against the constitution of the Russian Federation.

Other matters discussed by Mr Dzięciołowski included: would any of this prompt the Russian people to begin challenging the regime; what are the possible benefits of continuing to allow Russian citizens to enter democratic countries; and what alternative measures can be taken.